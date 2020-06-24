Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of HUD opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Hudson has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Hudson had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 204,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hudson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hudson by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

