Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.42 ($45.41).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €27.50 ($30.90) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.79 and a 200 day moving average of €33.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52-week high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.