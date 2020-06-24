I3 Energy (LON:I3E) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of I3 Energy (LON:I3E) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Shares of I3E stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.26. I3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 59.01 ($0.75). The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.94.

Get I3 Energy alerts:

I3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns a 100% interest in the License P.1987, Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c of Liberator oil field located in the North Sea. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for I3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.