Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.08 ($11.33).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.20).

