Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.46

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as low as $21.97. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 1,548,203 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.15.

The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.46.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 0.1100952 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

