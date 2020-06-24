Indonesia Energy’s (INDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ INDO opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

