Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €28.00 ($31.46) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.38 ($22.89).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

