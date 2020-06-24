Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.14

Shares of Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and traded as high as $52.80. Inland Homes shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 100,929 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

