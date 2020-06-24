Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

