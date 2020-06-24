Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,400 at HSBC

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective cut by HSBC from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 4,400 ($56.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($52.82) to GBX 3,900 ($49.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($66.18) to GBX 4,000 ($50.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.82) to GBX 4,400 ($56.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,530 ($57.66) to GBX 4,080 ($51.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,973.33 ($50.57).

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 3,887 ($49.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,781.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,190.04. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,161 ($27.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,770 ($73.44).

In related news, insider Arthur de Haast purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,000 ($50.91) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($50,910.02).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

