Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 75.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293,695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

IVZ opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.