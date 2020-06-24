Invesco Mortgage Capital’s (IVR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

IVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $4.18 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $715.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.