Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meta Financial Group (CASH)

6/23/2020 – Meta Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

6/20/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2020 – Meta Financial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2020 – Meta Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – Meta Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2020 – Meta Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

