Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOM. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Monday.

IOM opened at GBX 356 ($4.53) on Wednesday. Iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 409 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.51 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.96.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

