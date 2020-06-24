Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 0.4%

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.78 and last traded at $128.20, approximately 10,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 354,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,242.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $261,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,502. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

