J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JDW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,380 ($17.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173.75 ($14.94).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,140.55 ($14.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,034.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.