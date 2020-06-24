Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 143,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 477,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

