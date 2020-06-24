Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,788 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in HD Supply by 639.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HD Supply by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 83,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HD Supply by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 505,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $1,937,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 95,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

