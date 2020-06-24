Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

