Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 329,743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $166,444,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in LYFT by 239.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares in the last quarter. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $53,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 133.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,646,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 939,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on LYFT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

