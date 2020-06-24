Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Inogen worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inogen by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inogen by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

