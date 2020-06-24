Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Brigham Minerals worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 787,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Brigham Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.73.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.