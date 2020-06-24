Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 156.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

