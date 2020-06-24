Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $875.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $896.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $993.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,822.67 and a beta of 0.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.