Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.87 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,870,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

