Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.82. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

