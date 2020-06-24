Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $16,570,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $347,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.