Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $775,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

