Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

