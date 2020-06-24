Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.