Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.