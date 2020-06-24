Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,763,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 169,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.83 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

