Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.