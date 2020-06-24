Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

