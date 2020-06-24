Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of BioTelemetry worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,622,000 after buying an additional 277,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BEAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.