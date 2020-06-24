Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 489.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a current ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

