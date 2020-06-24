Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

