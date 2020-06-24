Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 105,229 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after acquiring an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,924,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

UNM opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

