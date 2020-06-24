Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 323,212 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

