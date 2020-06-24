Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,635 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

