Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 354,625 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,625 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,666,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

