Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,524 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 674,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

