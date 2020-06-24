Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 69,990 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,990 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

