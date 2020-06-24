Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 89,689 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,689 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $27,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Shares of AYX opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,270.20 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $830,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $3,247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,026,744 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

