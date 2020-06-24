Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

