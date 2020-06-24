Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €113.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.13 ($99.02).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €92.36 ($103.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 75.95. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.89 ($41.45) and a 12 month high of €91.98 ($103.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.99.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

