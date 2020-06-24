JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,464 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,495,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESGR. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 0.52. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

