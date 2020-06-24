JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 375,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

DMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 41.17%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

