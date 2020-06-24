Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $45,012,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,519,518.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,517 shares of company stock valued at $59,701,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.