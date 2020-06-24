Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €590.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($662.92) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($685.39) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €520.00 ($584.27) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($661.80) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €551.67 ($619.85).

EPA KER opened at €497.60 ($559.10) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($468.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is €469.00 and its 200 day moving average is €511.05.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

